California Youth Ag Expo comes to Tulare

The 2nd Annual California Youth Ag Expo is set to be held August 4-8, 2021 in Tulare, California at the International Agri-Center®. This livestock show allows California 4-H and FFA exhibitors to showcase and compete against one another with their beef, dairy, sheep, goats, and hogs in the most elite show the west coast has ever offered.

“Competition fuels responsibility, determination, and instills a strong work ethic in our future ag leaders,” said Jake Parnell, California Youth Ag Expo president. “Our more than 500 exhibitors have spent the last six to 12 months working with their livestock and the CYAE gives them a chance to shine under the spotlight and be rewarded for their hard work.”

538 exhibitors from 46 of California’s 58 counties have entered to exhibit more than 1,300 head of cattle, sheep, goats, and hogs.

Market animals will be exhibited beginning at 7:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2021. Later that evening, the top exhibitors and their livestock will compete for the title of Grand Champion during the Grand Drive event beginning at 7:00 p.m. The top animals in each species will be sold in a Premium Auction on Saturday, August 7, 2021, with all proceeds going directly to the exhibitors.

“The Premium Auction rewards these top exhibitors for their hard work and dedication to their livestock,” Parnell said. “Many exhibitors will use this premium money to help fund their higher education goals and reinvest in future livestock projects.

“We encourage all livestock and agriculture enthusiasts to attend the 2021 California Youth Ag Expo and support our agricultural youth,” he said.

A full schedule can be found online at calyouthexpo.com . For more information on the California Youth Ag Expo, visit calyouthexpo.com