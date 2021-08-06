Arballo slams Nunes lawsuit against media critics

After spending the past four years peddling false right-wing conspiracy theories, undercutting Congress’ investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and suing political rivals and critics, Devin Nunes has filed another baseless lawsuit against NBC Universal, claiming that talk show host Rachel Maddow defamed him. This desperate lawsuit comes on the heels of Nunes’ failed attempts to silence other media critics, which include: McClatchy, the former parent company of the Fresno Bee, CNN, the Washington Post and journalist Ryan Lizza.

Phil Arballo, Nunes’ Democratic challenger, released the following statement on Nunes’ continued attacks against critics:

“Devin Nunes is absent from the Central Valley and absent from reality. Instead of having a representative that’s focused on helping our region dig out from COVID, getting our kids safely back in school and providing our small businesses and farmers with the relief they need, Devin is busy looking out for Devin. As he demonstrated on January 6th when he helped incite a deadly riot on our capitol, Devin Nunes is unhinged and a danger to our Democracy.”

About CA-22: After winning re-election by an average of over thirty points for nearly two decades, Devin Nunes has proven to be among California’s most endangered Republican Congressmen. In consecutive election cycles, Nunes has only held on by single-digit margins. Phil Arballo, the Democratic Nominee from 2020 is laying the groundwork to mount another challenge to Nunes in 2022. Arballo finished within single digits of Nunes last November. Powered by over 170,000 individual contributions at an average donation of $30.00, Arballo built a national effort that raised over $5 million to unseat Nunes.