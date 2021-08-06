29th Annual Tulare County Job Fair returns on September 29

The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County, in partnership with the Tulare County Employment Connection, is proud to announce the 29th Annual Tulare County Job Fair on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Visalia Convention Center from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The Job Fair aims to connect qualified job seekers with local businesses from throughout the Central Valley. Employers will have the opportunity to collect résumés, conduct on-the-spot interviews, and meet with hundreds of local job seekers. Companies interested in participating in the 29th Annual Tulare County Job Fair can register to get booth space or purchase an event sponsorship by going to www.tularecountyjobs.com. This event is the largest job fair in Tulare County, with more than 1,500 job seekers attending the last Annual Tulare County Job Fair.

“Events like the Tulare County Job Fair, which connect the valley’s talented workers with employers looking to hire, are a critical part of our efforts to strengthen our local economy,” stated Adam Peck, Executive Director, Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County. “As local businesses and workers recover from the devastating impacts of the pandemic, the job fair will help us build a stronger, more prosperous Tulare County,” Peck added.

The 29th Annual Tulare County Job Fair is a free event for job seekers. In honor of their service to our nation, Veterans will be allowed to enter the job fair before the general public. Job seekers are encouraged to wear interview attire and bring multiple copies of their résumé.