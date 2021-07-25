Water Main Work Coming to Downtown Visalia

Downtown Visalia will see traffic lane closures beginning the evening of Sunday, July 25th as California Water Service begins the next phase of their water main replacement project. A temporary closure will take place at the intersection of Main and Encina Streets.

“California Water Service is scheduled to start the jack and bore segment of their water main replacement project that runs under the Mill Creek Culvert in Downtown Visalia,” provides Frank Senteno, City Engineer, City of Visalia. “This segment of work, from start to finish, is anticipated to take approximately ten days, ground conditions permitting.”

In coordination with the City of Visalia, Cal Water’s work will include digging the bore and receiving pits and boring the pipe under the culvert. Excavation pits will be needed in the southerly eastbound lane, but they will be protected by the placement of temporary k-rail. Construction work will be done during nighttime hours, with daytime traffic reduced to one lane of travel.

While the Cal Water work is completed, the City of Visalia Public Works Department is using the opportunity to begin necessary improvements in the area.

“We’re utilizing the closure to get a head start on the pending streetlight and Main Street Pavement Rehabilitation Project that is slated to start later this year,” adds Senteno. “Our daytime work will include storm drain repairs to the Mill Creek Culvert in the same area.”

Traffic delays associated with the daytime lane closure can be expected and motorists are encouraged to be mindful of potential delays and seek alternate routes.

For additional information or questions, contact Frank Senteno, City Engineer, City of Visalia Engineering Department, at (559) 713-4331 or [email protected]