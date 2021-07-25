“A Night in Vegas” A Visalia Players Fundraiser at the Ice House Theatre

After an extended period of COVID darkness, the Visalia Players are mounting an abbreviated season in 2021-22, bringing live theatre to our community.

A Night in Vegas, is the theater’s season opener August 7, 2021, 6:30pm.

Jamie Hitchcock stars in this gala evening of Frank Sinatra hits so dust off those party clothes languishing in the closet. Hitchcock first appeared on the Ice House stage in My Way, in 2011 directed by Gary Benjamin and Sylvia Garoian. Hitchcock is donating his talent for this event in support of the Players efforts to buy the Ice House Theatre.

A Night in Vegas begins with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 6:30 and the evening’s entertainment follows at 7:30. For those wishing to make the night particularly memorable, eight VIP tickets are available. The VIPs will be seated at tables for two on the wings of the stage, treated to a bottle of champagne presented by personal servers, and additional surprises during the performance.

The VIP tickets are $80 with the remaining seats available at $50. Filling our auditorium on August 7 would be a great boost to our fundraising efforts.

All proceeds from A night in Vegas will be going toward the purchase the Ice House Theater.

Although the Visalia Players have made the Ice House Theatre their production venue since 1976, they have done so through the auspices of the City of Visalia, paying minimal rent. Just prior to the COVID pandemic, the City determined that selling the property was in its best interest, but then everything was placed on hold.

Now the City’s desire to sell the property is back on the table and the Players are mounting a fundraising effort which began with their first ever outdoor production, Bright Lights of Broadway, in May, 2021.

Given the continued uncertainty of the COVID virus and its variants, the Players will not be selling season tickets this year, but here are the highlights of our 2021-22 season:

Copper Creek – a cabaret – Sept. 24-26

Hot Flashes, The Musical – Oct 29-31, Nov 5-7, 12-14, and 19-21

A Christmas Story – Dec 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19

Legally Blonde – Mar 11-13, 18-20, and 25-27; Apr 1-3 and 8-10

In addition, there will be a second fund raiser January 15, 2022, Murder at the Ice House Theatre, an interactive participative “murder mystery” set in the 1920s.

A more detailed description of the entire season is available at www.visaliaplayers.org. Reservations for A Night in Vegas and the rest of the season can be made on the website or by calling 734-3900. Join us and support your community theatre.