Tulare County Library starts virtual job center

The Tulare County Library Job Center, the library’s new one-stop-shop for job seekers, is now available.

The library’s virtual hub empowers anyone unemployed, underemployed, or looking for a career change to access virtual and local resources and programs. Patrons can access the virtual Job Center 24/7 on the Tulare County Library website at https://www.tularecountylibrary.org/job-center.

The library kicks off the virtual Job Center by giving away Job Readiness Kits with USB drives preloaded with resume templates, Job Readiness Workbooks, and hygiene kits to help you apply and be ready to interview for a job. Call your local branch to request a free kit.

Want to learn more about job assistance in Tulare County? Job Centers with access to computers, webcams, printers, scanners and more will open at the Visalia Branch, Pixley Branch, and Visalia Literacy Center in Fall 2021.

The Tulare County Library, is proud to present this project with the support in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian. Tulare County Library serves all the citizens of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, five book machines, the adult literacy center, Pop-Up Tulare County outreach, and with online at www.tularecountylibrary.org.