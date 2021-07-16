Rawhide Hall of Fame tickets on offer to those who receive COVID vaccine through Adventist Health

Adventist Health in the Central Valley and Minor League Baseball’s Visalia Rawhide are once again teaming up to encourage more community members to receive the COVID–19 vaccine.

The first 100 people to receive the vaccine at participating Adventist Health medical offices, or at the Adventist Health Mobile Care Unit on game day, will receive two free Hall of Fame Club tickets (air–conditioned seating) to the July 21 game against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (LA Dodgers Affiliate).

After the first 100 Hall of Fame Club pairs of tickets are claimed, anyone receiving the vaccine between now and July 21, will receive two free grandstand tickets.

Community members who’ve already received the vaccine will get a free grand-stand ticket if they show their vaccination card at the box office on game day. To view a list of Adventist Health medical offices, where you can receive the vaccine, click here. Ticket vouchers will be available at participating medical offices, beginning July 9.

Community members may also receive the COVID–19 vaccine inside the Adventist Health Mobile Care Unit, which will be parked at Valley Strong Ballpark between 4–6 p.m. the day of the July 21 game.

Anyone who receives the vaccine inside the mobile unit will receive ticket vouchers to enter the ballpark on game day.