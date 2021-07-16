Community comes together to double funds for Tulare Boys & Girls Club

Back in May, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias (BGCS) held their annual Tulare COMIX fundraiser—becoming one of the first fundraisers in the county to be held in-person coming out of COVID-19. Generous Tulare community members stepped up and doubled the amount of funds normally raised—donating a total of $132,000 in benefit of the Tulare Boys & Girls Club.

The fundraiser was held at the beautiful and recently renovated The Gardens in Tulare and catered by Jack’s BBQ. The event was hosted by Scot Hillman, Vice President of J.D. Heiskell and Company, and featured speakers Lonnie Tiesiera, President of Will Tiesiera Ford, and Jeff Beck, CFO of Lagomarsino Group and President of the BGCS board.

Guests enjoyed a virtual silent auction and a live auction—the live auction being the first to be held by BGCS since COVID shutdowns. The virtual silent auction was advantageous in that it could be accessed online by all supporters—those who could not attend the fundraiser in-person could still bid on items, sponsor a Tulare kid’s Club participation, and make donations to the Tulare Club. Lastly, comedian and Tulare native Johnny Sanchez entertained that night, along with comedians Ruben Paul and Darren Carter. Altogether, sponsors and guests raised over $132,000 to support the Tulare Boys & Girls Club.

Lonnie Tiesiera, who is the chair of the COMIX event-planning team said, “I’d like to thank everyone who joined us at the event, helped with the planning, and everyone that donated to the Club or sponsored a kid. This was an outstanding event and seeing our community come together to help the Tulare Club was phenomenal. Thank you for helping the Tulare youth!”

BGCS would like to thank their 2021 Tulare COMIX Sponsors: HR Mobile Services, Inc., Will Tiesiera Ford Inc, Cream of the Crop Ag Service, J.D. Heiskell and Company, San Joaquin Valley College, The Gardens, AltSys Solar Inc., Altura Centers for Health, Bob & Carolyn Wilbur, Eagle Mountain Casino, Educational Employees Credit Union, Family HealthCare Network, Land O’Lakes, Tulare Rotary Club, San Joaquin Valley Homes, and Tulare Family Dentistry. They would also like to thank their Table Sponsors and those who collectively sponsored 46 kids to participate at the Tulare Boys & Girls Club for one year.

Lastly, they would also like to recognize and thank their Tulare Comix team: Lonnie Tiesiera, Jeff Beck, Julie Starr, Patti Watte, Allison Kasbergen, Deanna DeLa Torre, Erica Cubas, Karen Bravo, Kelsey Jones, Jack Ramsey, Valerie Soto, and Lynn Dodds.