Visalia City Council Invites Submissions for District 1

A press release from the City of Visalia

Those Interested May Submit Resume and Cover Letter by July 27th

Visalians living in the City’s District 1 are invited to submit their names for appointment to the current vacancy on the Visalia City Council.

“At the most recent open session meeting, a unanimous vote was cast by the City Council to go through the appointment process and consider candidates to fill the District 1 vacancy most previously held by the late Vice Mayor Phil Cox,” provides Mayor Steve Nelsen, Visalia City Council.

Those who would like to be considered for appointment to the District 1 Visalia City Council vacancy may submit a resume and cover letter to the City of Visalia’s Administration Office. All submissions must be received by Tuesday, July 27th at 5 p.m.

To submit via mail, paperwork should be sent to Office of the Chief Deputy City Clerk, c/o City of Visalia Administration, 220 N. Santa Fe Ave., Visalia, CA 93292. To submit electronically, paperwork can be emailed to [email protected]

“Once all interested persons living in District 1 have submitted their information, an interview date with the City Council will be scheduled,” adds Nelsen.

Interviews will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021, beginning at 4 p.m. If needed, final interviews will be Thursday, August 12 beginning at 4 p.m. No alternate dates are expected to be scheduled. The City Council must decide to appoint or call an April special election by August 13, 2021.

The appointed successor will not serve the balance of the term left by Vice Mayor Cox’s passing, but rather serve until the next regular municipal election in November of 2022, at which time someone will be elected for the final two years of the term.

Interested persons are invited to reach out to senior staff and/or the City Council to learn more about the position and the organization. To schedule an appointment, contact City of Visalia Administration at (559) 713-4355.

For more details on the Visalia City Council, and to see the interactive map noting the City’s districts, visit www.visalia.city.