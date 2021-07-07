City of Hanford Celebrates 130th Birthday

The City of Hanford will celebrate its 130th birthday over a three-day event on July 29th, 30th and 31st. The celebration will take place in and around the historic Civic Park.

A Storied History

In 1877, when the Southern Pacific Railway laid lines from Goshen to Coalinga, their path crossed through a Chinese sheepherder’s simple camp. This camp was the beginning of the City of Hanford. The settlement was named for James Madison Hanford, the railroad’ Paymaster, who also took a lively interest in the sale of town lots. The sale of lots began on January 17, 1877. Within a short time, the settlement grew to a town and, with the powerful backing of the railway interests, Hanford became the trading center of the area.

Fast forward to 2021, the City of Hanford has grown to a population of 60,000 residents, is the Kings County Seat and regional retail hub. It is a vibrant and growing community that honors the past, while continuing to look forward to a bright future.

“We are inviting the entire community to join us as we commemorate Hanford’s 130th birthday party. We have a variety of interesting and fun activities planned for the entire family to enjoy” says Mayor Francisco Ramirez.

Schedule of Events/Activities

Thursday July 29th.

The birthday party kicks-off during the Thursday Night Market at Civic Park. At 7:00pm, City officials will cut and serve the official birthday cake.

Friday July 30th

The Hanford Chamber of Commerce is hosting the official grand opening of the new Carnegie Museum of Kings County located at 109 Eighth Street. At 12 Noon, the ribbon cutting event, luncheon and private tours will take place. Pre-purchase tickets at the Chamber website: https://www.hanfordchamber

“The Carnegie library building, a gift to the City of Hanford from Andrew Carnegie, is a

historically significant building that served as the local library from 1905 through 1968. Our new non-profit organization, the Carnegie Museum of Kings County, is proud to play a part in reviving the building as a community based museum” said Jack Schwartz, the group’s President.

Later, at 2:00pm, Hanford’s Parks and Community Services Department invites all

community youth (ages 2-17) to showcase their talents with a sidewalk chalk art exhibit.

On the steps of the iconic Civic Auditorium, at 6:30pm, Hanford Unified High School District will conduct a friendly battle of the bands, featuring the drum line teams from Hanford, Hanford West and Sierra Pacific High Schools.

From 7:00-10:00pm the Chamber of Commerce will host a 50s Sock Hop dance in the 98 year-old Civic Auditorium. Pre-purchase your tickets for only $5 from the Hanford Chamber website: https://www.hanfordchamber.com Prices go up to $10 at the door. Reserve a whole table of 8 so you can relax and enjoy the night with family and friends.

Saturday July 31st.

Saturday July 30th starts with a breakfast prepared and served by the Hanford Breakfast Lions Club from 8:00-9:30am at Civic Park. At 8:00 am the Classic Transportation Exhibit will begin with pre-1972 vehicles. If you would like to exhibit your vehicle in the exhibit, please visit the Carnegie Museum of Kings County website to fill out their online application https://www.carnegiemuseumofkingscounty.org/post/register-for-the-cmkc-classictransportation- exhibit?fbclid=IwAR1QC2oWg1ZWrpLA6lRb0-

0TniTQ38lfW7ivjTGB3TJwN5qhZUZsFHc5JAk

At 12:30pm, in front of the Veterans and Senior Building, the official ceremony hosted by the Hanford Rotary Club and the City of Hanford will take place. The Hanford City Council will read the proclamation honoring our local veterans and the 130th anniversary of Hanford.

From 3:00-6:30p.m. many local businesses in the downtown area will be participating in

community open house events with special hours, events and discounts at the following

locations:

• Carnegie Museum of Kings County – The Kings Players will perform an original recreation of the immediate aftermath of the Mussell Slough Tragedy at 3:30, 4:30 and

5:30;

• Kings County Library and the Friends of the Library – will display historic pictures

of Hanford;

• Veteran’s Building – our veterans’ groups will host an open house and tours of this

historic building;

• Kings Art Center – will host an open house;

• Downtown shops – take a stroll through our downtown business district to shop and

dine.

From 6:30-8:30pm the Hanford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a beer garden in the Civic Courtyard with live entertainment by the Macey Blue Band. Also, during this time, kids’ activities on the Civic lawn will take place. At 8:45pm, the Hanford Parks and Community Services Department will hold a special Movies in the Park event, featuring the movie Cars III.