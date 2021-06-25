Tulare County Identifies First Case of Delta (B.1.617.2) COVID-19 Variant

A press release from Tulare County HHSA

Tulare County Public Health has identified and confirmed the first known case of the COVID-19 Delta variant found in a Tulare County resident. The case was identified through genomic sequencing conducted by the Tulare County Public Health Laboratory.

There is evidence that the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant is associated with increased transmission of COVID-19 and may have moderately decreased response to antibody treatments against COVID-19 infection. Additional information about tracking variants in California is provided by the California Department of Public Health and can be found online at: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/COVID-Variants.aspx. Information on the distribution of variants across the U.S. can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/variant-surveillance/variant-info.html.

It is imperative that individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 contact their health care provider to get tested and speak with representatives from Tulare County Public Health when contacted to help slow the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 variants.

“Considering the national trend, we’ve been aware of the variants being present in our state as well as surrounding counties,” Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught said. “We need to continue the important safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, and it is especially important for unvaccinated individuals to wear a face covering or mask while in any public indoor setting.”

Initial studies suggest the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States provide strong protection against emerging variants. Officials strongly urge residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible. Visit the Tulare County COVID-19 Vaccine webpage at: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ for vaccination locations, including a full listing of health care providers and local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccinations.