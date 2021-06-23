Visalia Unified School District Board of Trustees Appoints Doug Cardoza as Interim Superintendent

A press release from VUSD

On June 22, 2021 the Visalia Unified School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted

to appoint Doug Cardoza to the position of interim superintendent effective September 1, 2021. Dr. Tamara Ravalín , superintendent of Visalia Unified School District, announced on May 21, 2021 plans to retire on August 31, 2021 .

Mr. Cardoza will begin working closely with Dr. Ravalín to ensure a smooth transition of

the superintendent ‘s duties. Mr. Cardoza steps into the interim superintendent role with over 32 years of educational experience under his belt. He has been employed with VUSD for 31 years . Mr. Cardoza currently serves as the assistant superintendent of VUSD Educational Services. Before his position as the assistant superintendent,

Mr. Cardoza served in various roles within VUSD. His previous positions include administrator of special education; director of Human Resources Development principal at Highland Elementary School and Veva Blunt Elementary School and assistant principal at La Joya Middle School, Royal Oaks Elementary School, and Houston Elementary School . He was a middle school science teacher for ten years prior to moving into administrative roles.

Mr. Cardoza earned a Masters Degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from Chapman University and a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Oklahoma Panhandle State University. He holds an Administrative Credential and Single Subject Teaching Credential s in Biology and Chemistry.

The VUSD Board of Trustees congratulates Mr. Cardoza on his appointment to the position of interim superintendent. Board President Juan Guerrero states, “Mr. Cardoza is the right person for the job . He has been with VUSD for a long time and has a lot of experience in education . We want to keep the district going in the direction we have been heading and through this transitional year as we proceed with recruiting a new superintendent . This is the right decision for the district.”

