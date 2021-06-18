West Hills Lemoore receives donation from MacKenzie Scott

West Hills College Lemoore received a generous donation from American novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

In a recent blog post, Ms. Scott said, “Because community-centered service is such a powerful catalyst and multiplier, we spent the first quarter of 2021 identifying and evaluating equity-oriented non-profit teams working in areas that have been neglected.” She went on the say, “Higher education is a proven pathway to opportunity, so we looked for 2- and 4-year institutions successfully educating students who come from communities that have been chronically underserved.”

President Kristin Clark said, “We are humbled by Ms. Scott’s trust in West Hills College Lemoore and plan to use these funds for the right reason—to amplify the voices of our students. As Ms. Scott’s favorite Rumi verse says, like a candle, we will ‘…burn, become light and heat and help.'”

Clark says that the college is tremendously grateful for Ms. Scott’s enormous generosity and her recognition of the college’s deep commitment to student equity. “I don’t believe this gift is about us—it’s about our students. As they succeed, we will shine the spotlight on THEM and celebrate THEIR achievements by publishing their stories.”