“Ride and Dine” at the 2021 Porterville Fair

It’s official! The Fair Board is elated to announce Porterville Fair’s “Ride and Dine” will run July 8 – 11, 2021.

The Fair was unable to run on the traditional dates in May due to the ongoing pandemic for the second year. After a 50% rainout in 2019, the continued setbacks have been challenging for the Fair Board and staff. “We are truly ready to start moving forward again!”, stated Susie Godfrey, Manager. “Working through the ins and outs of planning a modified Fair in a very short time has provided a very different – yet welcome challenge. Butler Amusement and the entire carnival community has been holed up for so long without income of any kind. Their team has worked out a route for their contracted Fair’s that were unable to run earlier in the year providing opportunities for all of us. The fall & cooler weather Fair’s plan to run on their traditional dates. Therefore…. July it is!”

The Fair is extremely excited to bring the community back together with the excitement of the annual Fair. You will find your favorite fair rides along with a few new ones to fulfill the thrill seeker within that has been put on pause with the rest of the world for the past 15 months. All your favorite games of skill and chance along with a fun filled Kiddie Land for the little ones, will be rolling into town lighting up the night sky. Pre-sale discount carnival tickets are $24.00. Ride wristbands will be $29.00 after 4:00 PM Thursday, July 8th. Pre-sale tickets are available at Bank of the Sierra Porterville locations, Town & Country Market, Vallarta Shopping Center, Grocery Outlet and the Fair office.

The “Dine” portion of this year’s Fair will be a highlight for many. You’ll find your favorite “dogs” whether it is the corn variety or bacon wrapped with many options in between. You will get your fill of deep fried treats that are just not the same outside of fair festivities and activities. Additional options include traditional & specialty pizza, amazing & delicious BBQ, yummy tacos, burritos and nachos. We’ve all waited long enough. Don’t be afraid to start your meal with dessert! The Fair will have specialty funnel cake, churro sundaes, shaved ice from the adorable Kona Ice truck or a refreshing root beer float from a Porterville Fair regular – California Ice Cream. The Eagles will open the beer garden serving ice cold adult beverages each day to cool you down on the hot summer nights. Shaded seating will be provided for all.

All Fair activities will take place outdoors this year and applications are now being accepted for outdoor commercial or non-profit vendors. You will find the fun items you look for each year and some new treasures as you mosey through the grounds. With a limited number of spaces available, make your plans to share your wares today.

Admission and parking fees have been cut for the 2021 run. Parking is $5.00 per vehicle per entrance each day, Admission is just $5.00 for all those 6 years of age and older. Children 5 years of age and younger are free. Vendor space fees have been cut 50%.

The livestock portion of the Fair has been completed and took place over several weekends in May. The competition was fierce and fun for all that participated. The market animal auction was done in the same format as in 2020 eliminating in person bidding crowds and was once again, strongly supported by this incredible community. The barn will be back in full swing when we have a full Fair in 2022.

The Porterville Fair is committed to ensuring that your best interest is first and foremost and will continue to follow recommendations as they are handed down. All current CDC recommendations will be posted and encouraged. Restrictions if any at Fair time will be followed.

The 2021 Porterville Fair is graciously supported by Bank of the Sierra, Imperial Ambulance, Porterville College, Grocery Outlet and Bud Light. Limited sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information on the Porterville Fair, call 781-6582 or email us at [email protected]