Rawhide open Valley Strong ballpark to full capacity

Starting June 22,Valley Strong Ballpark will be open at full capacity. The Rawhide, following the recommendations of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), will no longer require social distancing.

“Our staff is excited to finally have Valley Strong Ballpark filled with Rawhide fans. This has been something our entire community has been working towards,” said Sam Sigal, President and co–owner of the Visalia Rawhide. “We are grateful to Tulare County for all of their hard work.They have been an important resource to us throughout this pandemic.”

This announcement from CDPH means there will no longer be pod seating, limited group areas, or a buffer zone between players and fans. All group outing areas can be used to full capacity and the 100–level grandstands will be available for seating. The Rawhide will also be re–instating the Kids Club, and fans can now purchase vouchers to games. Other fan–favorite promotions such as the Rawhide Weiner Club and the Rawhide Reading Program will be reinstated as well. Masks will no longer be mandatory to enter Valley Strong Ballpark if you are fully vaccinated, but the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency and Visalia Rawhide are recommending fans continue to wear them except when actively eating and drinking in their respective seats. The Rawhide will continue to have sanitizing stations throughout the ballpark for fans to use. Masks are strongly recommended if you have not been fully vaccinated. Out of an abundance of caution for the health of our fans, all Rawhide staff will continue to wear masks.

The safety and well–being of players, fans and staff is of the utmost importance to the Visalia Rawhide. The Rawhide and Valley Strong Ballpark will continue to follow guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), California Department of Public Health and Major League Baseball. The public’s cooperation is requested in executing this plan. The Rawhide continue to ask that you please do not attend any event at Valley Strong Ballpark if you are feeling ill orif you have been exposed to Covid–19 in the 14 days prior to an event.

Tickets will go on sale on June 15 for the Rawhide’s series against the Fresno Grizzlies beginning on June 22. Tickets can be purchased online, as well as by calling 559.732.4433.

The Rawhide will continue to release any new health related updates via its social media platforms and websites.