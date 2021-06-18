Diabetes education now available through telehealth

Hanford-based endocrinologist Prem Sahasranam, MD, is now offering My Diabetes Tutor, a telehealth education program for residents struggling to manage their diabetes.

My Diabetes Tutor is an online program that focuses on helping the one out of every two Valley residents wo are living with high blood sugar but who have never seen a specialist in diabetes care and education.

According to a recent California Health Interview Survey, 48 percent of the population has been diagnosed with pre-diabetes, 13 percent has diabetes and 10 percent has gestational diabetes.

And the number of adults diagnosed with diabetes has more than tripled locally and across the United States.

“People struggle with diabetes self-management, which can lead to high blood sugar over time and poor outcomes,” Dr. Sahasranam explained. “Or they rely on their health care provider for help, but providers may lack the time to educate them, and there may be no other resources to help them.”

That’s where My Diabetes Tutor can help.

My Diabetes Tutor is the first state-wide telehealth diabetes education program in California to receive national accreditation by the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists. It provides five one-hour sessions to educate patients about type 1 and 2 along with diabetes in pregnancy and insulin pump and sensor education and support, all via the internet. Follow-up sessions are available to provide more information on topics such as nutrition and weight management. Patients can schedule an online video session with one of the certified diabetes care and education specialists via the secure, HIPPA-compliant secure platform.

The program has 18 educators who speak foreign languages such as Spanish, Hindi, Gujarati and Mandarin, Dr. Sahasranam noted.

“Telehealth is a convenient and effective way to help patients manage their diabetes from the comfort of their home, with the peace of mind that comes from knowing the providers are trained specifically to address the concerns of diabetes,” Dr. Sahasranam said. “And we are seeing patients lower their Hb A1c thanks to the right education. “It’s never too late to take action.”

The program is approved by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid services so it is covered by Medicare. And the practice is contracted with Tricare, Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Aetna, Sante, Brand New Day, Blue Cross Medicaid and KEY MEDICAL (Kings and Tulare counties). The practice is in the process of securing contracts with other major health plans and on the path to providing care to patients associated with Adventist Health, United Health Center facilities and Aria Community Health Centers in the Central Valley.

To learn more, visit www.mydiabetestutor.com and register online with one of the certified diabetes care specialists; email the practice at [email protected]; or call 844-623-0999 to schedule an appointment or for more information.