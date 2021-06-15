Excessive Heat Watch for Tulare County

A press release from Tulare County Health and Human Services

Temperatures are forecasted to reach 100 degrees and rise even higher into the weekend, and Tulare County Public Health reminds community members that extreme heat is dangerous and heat-related illness can be fatal.

Community members should protect themselves against heat-related illnesses during high heat conditions by following these recommended measures:

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.

NEVER leave any person or animal in a parked vehicle. Temperatures can exceed 120 degrees within 10 minutes, even with the windows down, resulting in serious illness or death.

Use air conditioning or spend time in air-conditioned locations like malls or libraries.

Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air.

Avoid unnecessary physical activity if you are outside or in a hot building.

Avoid going out in the heat and direct sunlight if you can, or rest often in shady areas.

When exposed to direct sunlight, wear a head covering.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothing.

Eat salt-free, light, and easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salad; avoid heavy meals.

Ask your physician if you need to make changes to daily medications when exposed to high temperatures.

Keep electric lights down low or turned off and avoid using your oven.

Keep shades drawn and blinds closed but windows slightly open (if you are without A/C).

Take a cool bath or shower periodically or apply cool towels to cool down your body.

Keep in contact with friends and family who may be at greater risk of heat illness, such as infants and young children, the elderly, and those with health risks.

Common symptoms of heat-related illnesses include:

Profuse sweating

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Dim or blurred vision

Cold, damp skin

Extreme tiredness

Nausea

Hot, dry skin

Cooling Centers are available during the hot daytime hours for those who do not have air conditioning. The list of Cooling Centers countywide is available online at: https://tchhsa.org/eng/index.cfm/emergencies/cooling-center-live-interactive-map/

Anyone seeking assistance in locating a Cooling Center can also call 2-1-1 of Tulare County.

IF YOU NEED EMERGENCY MEDICAL ATTENTION, CALL 9-1-1 IMMEDIATELY.