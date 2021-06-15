CSET Conducting Public Hearing On Community Needs

A press release from CSET

The Community Services Employment Training (CSET) Board of Directors invites Tulare County residents to attend a Community Action Plan Public Hearing to share their input on important community needs, issues and goals. The hearing will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at CSET’s main office in Visalia located at 312 NW 3rd Avenue. Members of the public can also participate virtually via Zoom.

CSET requests assistance from the public to identify gaps in services and seeks to implement strategies that support the economic advancement and improvement of resources for local residents. CSET conducts a countywide survey and public hearing every two years to gather feedback on services in Tulare County. The results of the survey and comments gathered from the public hearing formulate CSET’s Community Action Plan, a bi-annual detailed plan to deliver the programs and services communities are in need of most.

“The Community Action Plan Public Hearing is an important part of gathering input from the community,” said Mary Alice Escarsega-Fechner, CSET Executive Director. “The hearing provides residents the opportunity to share their opinions, concerns about significant issues and services available in their communities.”

During the survey process, CSET conducted five community forums and reviewed nearly 400 surveys from Tulare County residents. Survey results will be shared at the public hearing along with an analysis of resident needs and priorities. The draft Community Action Plan is available to review and provide anonymous feedback at www.cset.org/survey. For more information, please contact Lily Rivera-Graves at (559) 741-4615 or [email protected].