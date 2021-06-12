‘It’s a New Beginning’ for the Tulare County Fair

A press release from the Lockwood Agency

The Tulare County Fair opens on Wednesday, Sept. 15, with new rides, tribute bands, the popular Destruction Derby, fun fair food, livestock competitions and more.

“Fairgoers were so supportive last year of our drive-thru fair, as that was all COVID allowed us to do,” noted CEO Dena Rizzardo. “We are very excited to be back and opening our gates to the community for the first time in over a year.”

Online entries for both livestock and still exhibits will be open June 21. Admission and grandstand event tickets will be on sale by mid-July.

“Our theme this year is “It’s a New Beginning,” with a family-oriented fair that offers activities, music and displays for people of all ages,” Rizzardo said.

The live music lineup for 2021 will be Nashville Stars Live, featuring tributes to Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett; Journey Revisited; 24K Magic, a tribute to Bruno Mars; Best of Both Worlds, featuring a tribute to Van Halen with Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth, and a Karla Perez tribute to Selena.

The annual opening day fair parade is back, thanks to the Tulare Kiwanis Club. Another special event, the Quilts of Honor ceremony, has been moved to opening day. Veterans are recognized and honored for their service to our country. The form to nominate a veteran is available online or by calling 686-4707 for more details.

For information on the Tulare County Fair, visit www.tcfair.org or call 686-4707.