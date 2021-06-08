Visalia City Council Selects Leslie Caviglia as New City Manager

The Visalia City Council has voted unanimously to name Leslie Caviglia as the City’s next city manager. The announcement was made at the top of tonight’s Regular Session portion of the City Council meeting.

“We had an extensive recruitment process with a number of qualified applicants,” provided Mayor Steve Nelsen. “Ultimately, we knew that Leslie’s extensive knowledge and commitment to this community were the fit we were looking for. We are confident she will lead the City forward as we create and implement a solid vision for the next decade and beyond.”

Caviglia currently serves the City of Visalia in the role of assistant city manager, a position she has held since 2013. In her more than two decades with the organization, Caviglia has worked alongside five of the City’s 11 city managers, supervised 12 different divisions and has worked with 24 Council members.

“It is an incredible honor to be selected by the City Council as the next Visalia city manager,” shared Caviglia. “We have an incredibly talented and committed workforce and I look forward to working with them to serve our citizens. I am committed to the long-term success of our diverse community, and am honored, grateful and eager to serve.”

Official action confirming Caviglia’s appointment, as well as the swearing in, will occur at a future City Council meeting.