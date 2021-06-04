Salas announces over $5m to help Central Valley families purchase homes

Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) applauded the decision by the California Department of Housing and Community Development to award $5,820,000 in grants to Kern and Kings Counties to help underserved families become homeowners.

“I am thrilled to see more investment come to theValley that will help our families become homeowners,” said Assemblymember Salas. “We will continueto fight on behalf of working families so that more Californians can achieve a part of the American Dream of homeownership.”

The CalHome program received this funding, which will be awarded to local public agencies and nonprofits to fund local programs aimed at assisting low and very low-income households to become or remain homeowners. The following cities and organizations were awarded grants:

City of McFarland – $1,500,000

City of Avenal – $750,000

Self-Help Enterprises (Kings County) – $1,320,000

Self-Help Enterprises (Tulare) – $2,250,000