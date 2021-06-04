Adventist Health, Rawhide team up to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

Adventist Health in the Central Valley and Minor League Baseball’s Visalia Rawhide want to hit a home run, when it comes to encouraging more community members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

From now until June 22, Adventist Health will offer two free tickets to the June 22 Visalia Rawhide game against the Fresno Grizzlies, when community members receive the COVID-19 vaccine at any of its participating medical offices across the Central Valley (click here for participating medical offices). Ticket vouchers will be available at participating medical offices, beginning June 3.

Community members may also receive the COVID-19 vaccine inside the Adventist Health Mobile Care Unit, which will be parked at Valley Strong Ballpark between 4-6 p.m. the day of the June 22 game. Anyone who receives the vaccine inside the mobile unit will get two free ticket vouchers to enter the ballpark on game day.

Those who receive their second booster vaccine, between June 22-July 21, will receive tickets to the Visalia Rawhide game on Wednesday, July 21 against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.