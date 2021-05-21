Tulare County Library holding annual summer reading challenge

Tulare County Library’s free annual Summer Reading Challenge runs from June 15 through July 24, 2021. It is easy to sign up virtually on our Beanstack app and track your reading online at tularecountylibrary.beanstack.org . Paper logs and phone registrations also available just contact your local branch library.

Summer Reading is for all ages, reading levels, languages, and reading, including eBooks, books, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks, graphic novels, and more. This year participants can set their own reading goals and own pace.

At their branch, kids can pick up a registration kit containing reading logs, recommended activities, and resources. The kit may also include art journals and playdough that are fun and can help children develop resilience through exploration, creativity, mindfulness, and self-care. All readers receive a free book of their choice just by working toward their goals. Everyone who completes their reading goal are eligible to receive a free library tote bag.

Summer Reading is not complete without some great events. Enjoy virtual performances by Nathalia, a high-energy bilingual singer, and Steve Chaney, a veteran ventriloquist. In addition, the Library features two fantastic animal shows this year. Reptile Ron returns with his scaly companions and newcomer Wild Wonders with their porcupines, owls, and more.

For teens and tweens, join artist Carlos Nieto III virtually as he teaches an anime drawing workshop. Teen readers can also join a virtual book club hosted by local teen author, Trevin Brandt, who will discuss his first book, SubAprin. Free autographed copies of his book will be available at select branches.

For adults, the library is hosting a virtual book club for The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book from Netflix’s smash hit Bridgerton. In addition, there will be a variety of health and wellness virtual programs.

Check out your branch’s Facebook for more information on their virtual events. This includes virtual storytimes, Take & Make crafts, STEM activities, Lego Club, and more! Also find our Pop Up Tulare County Library vehicle and outreach as they visit various summer lunch locations throughout the county.

Participation in summer reading activities fun and provides a great way to prevent the notorious “summer slide.” Summer slide refers to the loss of skills gained throughout the school year during summer break. This year has been more challenging, so Summer Reading is even more important for Students.

Summer reading is not just for students as all ages can feed their minds with the variety of great reading materials we offer in many formats, including our extensive e-book collection with free, current, and easy to download titles. From pre-readers to seniors, reading helps everyone to learn and grow.

Check the library’s website or social media for more information on the Summer Reading Challenge.

The Tulare County Library serves all the citizens of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, five book machines, the literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach, and online at www.tularecountylibrary.org.