Superintendent of Visalia Unified School District Dr. Tamara Ravalin Announces Plans to Retire August 2021

A press release from the Visalia Unified School District

Superintendent of Visalia Unified School District Dr. Tamara Ravalín announced today to the VUSD Board of Education and VUSD staff her plans to retire on August 31, 2021. Dr. Ravalín has served in education for 40 years.

Dr. Ravalin states, “The last two years have brought enormous opportunities and challenges. Throughout this time, we have come together as a district to serve our students, families, and each other in ways we never thought possible. I am constantly in awe of the way our team has moved forward to open doors for our students and their willingness to examine practices in order to remove barriers to student success, both academically and socially.

“I am grateful and honored to have served the students, families, and staff of Visalia Unified School District during this extraordinary time in our lives. Like many of you, I have used this time to reflect on my family and faith. Over the last few months, I have developed some health challenges, which can be remedied with appropriate medical care and physical therapy. My decision to retire from full-time employment will allow me to take care of myself and my family.” Dr. Ravalin concludes.

Dr. Ravalín joined Visalia Unified in August 2013. Prior to the position of superintendent of VUSD, Dr. Ravalín held the positions of assistant superintendent of VUSD Human Resources Development, dean of Student Services at College of the Sequoias, and assistant superintendent of Educational Services for Kings County Office of Education.

Board President Juan Guerrero states, “I would like to thank Dr. Tamara Ravalín for navigating Visalia Unified School District during these unprecedented times. Her leadership, attention to detail, and integrity have been an asset to the Board of Education, staff, students, and the school community.

“The School Board would like to wish Dr. Ravalín well in her retirement and appreciate her service and dedication to our school district.” Board President Guerrero concludes.