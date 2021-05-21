“Girrl Let’s Go Out” to hold first event June 4th

Now that staying at home is coming to a close, Visalia’s own Katie Parker has emerged with an amazing experience and series of events for all types of women to attend.

Katie, age 36, is the founder of “Girrl Let’s Go Out”– a luxury and fun event experience that offers the women of Visalia freedom and sisterhood. Her first event will be premiering on June 4th at 7:00 pm at the Bella Vita Venue.

This elegant venue and space is sure to make for an incredible atmosphere as she brings one of the top DJ’s from Bliss Entertainment , luxurious appetizers, fun drinks, and free prizes and giveaways.

For more information on this event and how to purchase your tickets, please visit the Eventbrite page here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ladies-night-out-tickets-154061597385?aff=ebdssbdestsearch