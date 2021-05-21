Citrus Research Board debuts revamped brand identity

The Citrus Research Board (CRB) has just updated its brand identity with a revamped logo and an expanded, user-friendly website.

Debuting on May 17, www.citrusresearch.org will serve as a valuable, practical online resource for California citrus crop research information. It also will convey news and events affecting the citrus research community, function as the primary destination for researchers to submit proposals and reports, and enable researchers and growers to review past and current research. Additionally, the website contains information of interest to the general public, including current and past digital copies of the CRB’s quarterly magazine, Citrograph.

CRB President Marcy L. Martin said, “We wanted to provide more of what the California citrus industry is seeking, which is information on our core programs and other projects, access to research reports and results, handler resources and up to the minute news.

“We selected MJR Creative Group, to revamp the website and logo,” Martin said, “as the company is established within the agriculture and food sectors and has a solid foundation in content design and creativity. Their team created a powerful, contemporary design that communicates the important contributions the CRB provides to the industry.”

The new website features a contemporary look. An update of the site’s graphics and aesthetics resulted in a design that fits all device formats and is easily accessible. It offers an intuitive user experience; responsive site design; searchable database of research and other downloadable content; a user-friendly process for researchers to submit proposals; and links to Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Updated tabs enable access to past research projects and supporting documents. There also are many more graphics and detailed information on the CRB’s core programs. Past and current issues of Citrograph are available for easy downloading.

The redesigned logo is only the third iteration of the Board’s identity signature in 53 years. A stylized update of the CRB’s original logo, it features a drawing of a microscope within a blue circle surrounded by the Citrus Research Board’s name in an outer white circle. Contemporary artwork of a citrus slice and leaves are displayed in orange and green on the bottom quarter of the logo. The design focuses on the original logo’s representation of the CRB’s primary function of research.

For more information about the website and logo, see the upcoming summer issue of Citrograph. Non-subscribers may view the article online.