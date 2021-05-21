BBQ, Boots & Brews Country Concert Series coming to Tulare

Headliners Parmalee and Jerrod Niemann will perform a string of hits during a live concert at the International Agri-Center® on Friday, May 28. The co-headliners will be supported by the opening act Amador Sons.

The seated concert is being organized by Tsidqah Charities (501c3), CZC Entertainment, and RDA Entertainment.

“The last year has been more than tough,” stated organizers. “Our everyday lives have changed drastically. We have lost loved ones, not just to COVID-19, but to the many fires that have burned our beloved communities. We all have been touched by these events, either directly or by knowing someone affected. We have put this event together to give people the opportunity to enjoy themselves from a distance and get out into the community again.”

Parmalee, a 2016 ACM “New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year” nominee, is best known for their number one hit “Carolina.” They are no stranger to Tulare – Parmalee previously performed at the 50th World Ag Expo® in 2017.

Concert goers can purchase tickets online at https://bit.ly/BBQBootsandBrews2021. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and music starts at 6:00 p.m. Chairs will be provided for VIP ticket holders; general admission guests will need to bring their own chairs. Food trucks and beer sales will open with the gates at 4:00 p.m. Make sure you are concert ready by tuning into the BBQ, Boots & Brews playlist on Spotify at http://bit.ly/BBQBootsandBrewsPlaylist!

The concert will be following common sense COVID-19 safety guidelines which include mask-wearing and social distancing. If attendees are not feeling well the day of the show, they are encouraged to stay home.

For more information, please visit https://events.internationalagricenter.com/events/bbq-boots-brews-featuring-parmalee-and-jerrod-niemann/.