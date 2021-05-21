Arts Visalia presenting: Kalee Appleton and Brita d’Agostino

Arts Visalia is featuring the works of Kalee Appleton and Brita d’Agostino through the month of July. Kalee Appleton’s work blurs the lines between drawing, sculpture, and photography to create alluring new forms and shapes that merge both 2D and 3D elements. Also on display are the exquisite collage and installation works of Brita d’Agostino. These collages create a trick of the eye that give them an appearance of a 3D form. The exhibitions are on display from June 30th through July 30th, 2021.

Arts Visalia is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from Noon-5:30 p.m. We have created Virtual Gallery Tours that are available at www.artsvisalia.org/virtual-tours, so enjoy the show virtually or in person.

Arts Visalia’s Summer Art Kits are now available! There are 6 weeks of art projects available. Each week’s kit is catered to your child’s age group and includes 3-4 activities with detailed step-by-step directions and most of the supplies needed for projects you can create at home. Kits are available while supplies last and will arrive by mail. Full and partial scholarships are available. Visit www.artsvisalia.org/education/children-classes/ for more information and to enroll.

Arts Visalia is celebrating 25 years as Visalia’s premier center for the visual arts. With the support of many throughout the years, we have fervently carried on the founders’ vision of a permanent center for the visual arts where you can view and purchase art and participate in quality arts education classes. We thank all of our supporters over the years. To support Arts Visalia and help us continue visit www.artsvisalia.org/support-us.

