Sierra View Teams-Up with Imperial Ambulance and Tulare County Health & Human Services in Efforts to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines

Porterville, CA – May 12, 2021: Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) and Imperial Ambulance have become community partners with Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency (TCHHSA) to help administer COVID-19 vaccines to the community beginning Thursday, May 13, at the Porterville Memorial Building, 1900 W. Olive Ave, Porterville, CA, 93257. This is an effort to address vaccine hesitancy and encourage community members to become vaccinated.

Anyone 18 years old and up is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Porterville community vaccination clinic. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged and can be made through myturn.ca.gov. The COVID-19 vaccine is FREE and available to everyone that is eligible at this pop-up community vaccine clinic.

Staff from Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance will administer the Moderna vaccine to individuals needing the second dose and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered to those who have not received a vaccine. The vaccine clinic will begin to administer Pfizer vaccines for individuals ages 12 and up beginning Thursday, May 20.

The clinic schedule will be as follows:

May 13-15, Thurs.- Sat., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 20-23, Thurs. – Sat., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 24-29, Mon – Sat, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (note: there is no clinic on Sunday the 30, due to Memorial Day Weekend).

Additional information will be posted at sierra-view.com/covidvaccines as additional information becomes available.

“Imperial Ambulance and SVMC are here to serve our community in any way that we can to help make vaccine available to those who would like it,” said Dr. Melissa Fuentes, VP of Quality and Regulatory Affairs. “We know that the more vaccination opportunities we can provide, the bigger the impact we make on the already great strides taking place to combat this pandemic.”

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and as residents build immunity in the community, the vaccine is the best line of defense against the virus. The COVID-19 vaccine is also available at other locations within Porterville and throughout Tulare County. Appointments are available and can be scheduled by visiting myturn.ca.gov. For the latest Tulare County vaccination information, please visit covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.