UPHS named California Distinguished School

University Preparatory High School (UPHS) was named a California Distinguished School. The two-year honor was awarded by the California Department of Education (CDE) based on the school’s performance and progress with the state indicators specified on the California School Dashboard – indicators that include test scores, suspension rates, and conditions and climate. This spring, the CDE named 223 schools as California Distinguished Schools. UPHS had previously been named a California Distinguished School in 2019.

“Principal Eric Thiessen, UPHS teachers and staff, and parents are to be commended for creating a supportive and inclusive school environment where students thrive,” said Tim Hire, Tulare County Superintendent of Schools. “UPHS students not only thrive in high school, but they are gaining college experience and credits through our partnership with College of the Sequoias.”

UPHS was created in 2009 by the Tulare County Office of Education in partnership with College of the Sequoias. The high-performance, free, public high school welcomes all highly-motivated students looking for a program that prepares them for college success. At UPHS, students experience their high school years in a college setting, participate in college classes, and earn college units before graduating from high school.

For more information, visit tcoe.org/UPHS.