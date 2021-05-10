ImagineU Children’s Museum Celebrates Grand Re-Opening: Unveils New and Improved Exhibits

This Friday, May 14, ImagineU Children’s Museum will host community

partners, sponsors and local dignitaries at a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the grand re-opening of its doors to the public for the first time since being forced to temporarily halt operations due to COVID-19

restrictions.

“Our new look offers a more appealing design, more interactive play and learning, and will help further inspire imaginations,” said Katy Young, Executive Director of ImagineU Children’s Museum.

“Therenovations completed over the past year would not have been possible without the financial support of our faithful donors and sponsors, and we’re eager to share this new and exciting experience with the community!”

New to ImagineU’s indoor collection is an exhibit about renewable natural gas made possible by SoCalGas. Children will now be able to learn, in a fun and interactive way, how renewable natural gas is made and where it is used around their own homes.

“Renewable energy, including renewable natural gas, is an increasingly important part of California’s clean energy future,” said Trisha Muse, director of community relations for SoCalGas. “We are proud to help create a space for our youth to learn about renewable natural gas and how it can help reduce our carbon footprint.”

Outdoors, First 5 of Tulare will help children improve their cognitive, physical, social and emotional wellbeing through a completely redesigned outdoor toddler playground. These exhibits join the more than 12 other interactive exhibits, many of which have received a refresh over the last year.

Museum-goers can also take comfort in knowing guest safety remains a top priority. Increased measures include daily thorough sanitization of exhibits, hand sanitizer and wipes made available at every exhibit, and encouraged use of handwashing stations. What’s more, thanks to BMI Mechanical, Inc., every HVAC unit within ImagineU has been equipped with needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBI) devices which have been tested to demonstrate a 98.33% reduction rate on airborne SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) within 60 minutes.

“NPBI technology doesn’t replace sanitization,” said Dax Brott, President and CEO of BMI Mechanical, Inc. “But it offers an effective added layer of protection and can provide a drastic improvement to the quality of indoor air – including a reduction in airborne dust, dander, pollen, smoke, odors, and pathogens including mold, viruses and bacteria.”

The museum will be open to the public at 9 A.M., following the 8 A.M. ribbon-cutting ceremony. Moving forward, the museum hours will be Friday, 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.; and Monday, 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays will be available for field trips and private museum rentals.

ImagineU offers two great membership opportunities: Family memberships and Grandparent memberships; both of which are a great way to save money and receive additional perks.