COVID-19 Community Vaccinations in Tulare County

Tulare County Public Health is organizing pop-up community vaccination clinics throughout Tulare County

Tulare County Public Health is organizing and sponsoring a variety of community-based vaccination clinics in rural and underserved communities of Tulare County. Anyone age 16 and older is eligible to get vaccinated at these community vaccination clinics, no appointment necessary. Individuals age 16 and older are able to get the Pfizer vaccine and those age 18 and older can get either the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is FREE and available to everyone, regardless of immigration status.

“We are also focused on making the COVID vaccine available in our rural communities, and I urge our residents to get vaccinated so that we can maintain our path to reopening while preventing transmission of infections to vulnerable family members and friends,” stated Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Health Officer. “This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end.”

The Tulare COVID Call Center is also available to assist those without internet access and non-English–speaking residents in obtaining a vaccination by calling (559) 685-2260.

Tulare County Public Health COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics

May 10 , at the Porterville College located at 100 E. College Ave. in Porterville. Open 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

May 11 , at the Orosi Memorial Hall located at 41645 Road 128 in Orosi. Open 12:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

May 11 , at the Monache High School located at 960 N. Newcomb St. in Porterville. Open 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

May 11 , at the Tulare County Professional Development Center located at 4031 W. Noble Ave. in Visalia. Open 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

May 12 , at Porterville Government Plaza at CWS Gated Area located at 1055 W. Henderson Ave. in Porterville. Open 9:00 a.m.–11:30 a.m.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

May 13 , at the Farmersville Community Center located at 623 N. Avery Ave. in Farmersville.

Open 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

May 14 , at the College of the Sequoias located at

915 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Open 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine

May 14 , at the Ducor Handy Market located at 23314 Ave. 56 in Ducor. Open 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

May 15 , at the Richgrove Memorial Building located at 607 Richgrove Dr. in Richgrove. Open 3:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine.