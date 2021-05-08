Lucy Van Scyoc named TJUHSD superintendent

The Tulare Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Lucy Van Scyoc as the District’s new Superintendent effective July 1, 2021, by a unanimous vote at its Board meeting on April 22, 2021.

Dr. Lucy Van Scyoc will take over for the current Superintendent, Tony Rodriguez, who will retire on June 30, 2021.Dr. Lucy Van Scyoc was born in Terceira, one of the islands of the Azores. At the age of eight, Lucy immigrated with her family to Hanford, California. She is the oldest of three children and was 16 years old when her father passed away, nine months after being diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. Despite the multiple challenges Lucy experienced, she knew that education was the key to a better life for her and her family. Lucy graduated from Tulare Union High School and attended College of the Sequoias for two years. Lucy then transferred to Fresno Pacific University, where she completed her undergraduate work earning a bachelor’s degree in Natural Science with emphasis in Biology and a single subject teaching credential. A few years later, Lucy completed her master’s degree in Education through Chapman University and in 2016, completed her Doctorate in Organizational Leadership through Brandman University.

Lucy began her career in education as a science teacherat her alma mater, Tulare Union High School, in 1999. After earning her Master’s in Education with emphasis in Administration, she started her administrative career as an Assistant Principal at Divisadero Middle School. Lucy returned to Tulare Joint Union High School District in 2005 as a Dean of Students at Tulare Western High School and then transitioned to Assistant Principal. Lucy served as Principal of Tulare Western High School for sixyears. Lucy is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Technology and Assessment.

Lucy is a graduate of ACSA’s Principals Institute and is currently in the Superintendent’s Academy. Lucy has been honored as ACSA’s Tulare County Charter Secondary Co–administrator of the Year and Secondary Principal ofthe Year. In 2009, she was also nominated and selected as one of the recipients of the “Rising Star” award. The “Rising Star” award is sponsored by ROI Sequoia Valley and recognizes young leaders in Tulare County. Lucy is an active member of ACSA, Greater Tulare Kiwanis Club and the Tulare Chamber of Commerce. Lucy and her husband Chris have been blessed with three children. Lucy and her family love to travel and spend time with each other.

As a first–generation immigrant and English learner, Lucy attributes her career to the power of education. She shared that it was educators who instilled in her the confidence to set goals and dream big. Her goal is to continue to create and sustain opportunities that academically prepare the students of Tulare Joint Union High School District to be able to accomplish their goals and dreams.