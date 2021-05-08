COS offers upcoming classes in Office, business writing, supervisory academy

The COS Training Resource Center is offering several upcoming short-term classes. These classes include Microsoft Excel, Business Writing and Supervisory Academy.

Microsoft Excel is offered at three different skill levels and will go over how to use Excel, how to enter formulas, advanced formulas, creating charts and more. These classes will be offered in two (3) hour sessions starting in May. Each 2 day training is $159 per person and includes the book, which has proven to be highly valuable to the participant. Funding is available through ETP or UpSkill Tulare County in order to pay for the training for your employees. One student at a previous Excel class said commented: “The trainer was amazing, I didn’t feel awkward and feel I learned what I needed to as I go forward with Excel”. Another participant said that the class was good and they feel like they can start using Excel now. These Excel classes are hands-on and trainees will be learning the program on a computer, following the trainer. There will be time to practice what participants are learning with the trainer present, so that questions may be asked.

Business Writing has been an increasingly popular training in the Tulare and Kings county area. This training will go over grammar, spelling, proofreading, writing appropriate emails, and conveying tone and emotion through writing. This live online workshop is 4 days for a total of 7 hours and costs $175 per person. These sessions take place on June 8, 10, 15 and 17, 2021. Sign up today! One previous trainee commented, “Instructor was great and I did learn new techniques from her presentation. Thank you!”

Additionally, the COS Training Resource Center has retooled its popular in-person Supervisory Academy to an Online format and it is getting rave reviews! All the trainees have said how much they are enjoying it. Tiffany, one of the current trainees, said, “I’ve had some Zoom trainings from others that haven’t been the best, but this one is very engaging, and I’m impressed with how you all have put it together. I really sincerely appreciate everything that is being presented and everything that I am learning”. The next training will take place live online starting on June 2! The class will focus on soft skills training in areas such as interpersonal skills, communication, teamwork, cultural & generational diversity, conflict resolution, coaching, motivation, organization, problem solving and delegation.

For more information on any of these classes, or to register, please visit the COS website at www.cos.edu/trainingcenter . For questions, please email [email protected] or call us at 559.688.3130.