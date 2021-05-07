Tulare County Cattlewomen announce 2021 scholarship recipients

The Tulare County Cattlewomen have announced the recipients of their 2021 scholarships:

$1500 Marian Guthrie Memorial Scholarship – Emma Coelho

Emma will graduate from Tulare Western High School in June of 2021. She plans to attend either Texas A & M or Oklahoma State to study Ag Business and Meat Science. She is the daughter of Brian and Stacy Coelho of Tulare. She has been very active in 4-h and FFA..

$1,000 Scholarships

Serena Schotanus –

Serena is a 2019 graduate of Central Valley Christian High School. She has been attending Kansas State University and majoring in Animal Science with plans to obtain a Veterinary Degree. She is the daughter of Myron and Jodi Schotanus of Tipton. She has been active in many organizations at Kansas State, including the Veterinary Voyagers, the Dairy Science Club, and the K-State Collegiate Cattlewomen.

Caitlin Brown –

Caitlin will graduate in May 2021 from Central Valley Christian High School. She will be attending either Dordt University or Cal Poly SLO. Her plans are to major in Animal Science. She is the daughter of Andrew and Amands Brown of Orange Cove. She has been active in FFA, athletics and showing hogs.

Carson Nuckols –

Carson will be graduating from Strathmore High School in June of 2021. He will be attending Texas Tech to major in Crop Production and Animal Science. He is the son of Justin and Michelle Nuckols of Porterville. He has been active in FFA, Porterville Junior Fair board. And showing swine.