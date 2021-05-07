Congressman Valadao statement on President Biden’s formal recognition of Armenian Genocide

Congressman David G. Valadao released the following statement in response to President Biden issuing an official statement formally recognizing the Armenian Genocide:

“As co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, my colleagues and I sent a letter to President Biden this week asking he follow through on his promise to make this overdue declaration,” said Congressman Valadao. “I am glad to see President Biden respond to my request to take formal action to recognize the Armenian Genocide, a tragedy I have been determined to see acknowledged for years alongside so many others in Congress and the entire Armenian-American community.

“The Armenian-American community has been steadfast in their efforts to see their pain recognized, and I am honored to have done my part in seeing the United States formally acknowledge the Armenian Genocide at last. This tragedy at the hands of the Ottoman Empire must never be forgotten, and it is encouraging to know the voices dedicated to preserving the memories of those lost have finally been heard.”

During his tenure in House of Representatives, Congressman Valadao introduced several resolutions to formally recognize the Ottoman Empire’s engagement in the systematic and organized deportation and extermination an estimated 1.5 million Armenians. As co-chair on the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, he has led and joined numerous efforts to seek official declaration of the genocide from the President of the United States.

Congressman Valadao and over 100 of his colleagues sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide as no President had done officially before. Today’s announcement from President Biden on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide is a long-awaited conclusion to Congressman Valadao’s many years of committed efforts on the matter and recognizes the dedication of the Armenian-American community to have their experience properly commemorated.