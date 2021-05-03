Tulare County Public Health is organizing more pop-up community vaccination clinics throughout County

A press release from Tulare County Public Health

Tulare County Public Health is organizing and sponsoring a variety of community-based vaccination clinics in rural and underserved communities of Tulare County. Anyone age 16 and older is eligible to get vaccinated at these community vaccination clinics, no appointment necessary. Individuals age 16 and older are able to get the Pfizer vaccine and those ae 18 and older can get either the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is FREE and available to everyone, regardless of immigration status.

“We are also focused on making the COVID vaccine available in our rural communities, and I urge our residents to get vaccinated so that we can maintain our path to reopening while preventing transmission of infections to vulnerable family members and friends,” stated Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Health Officer. “This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end.”

The Tulare COVID Call Center is also available to assist those without internet access and non-English–speaking residents in obtaining a vaccination by calling (559) 685-2260.

Tulare County Public Health COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics:

May 2, at the Lindsay Wellness Center located at 860 N. Sequoia in Lindsay. Open from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

May 3, at the Lindsay Wellness Center located at 860 N. Sequoia in Lindsay. Open from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

May 3, at the Porterville College located at 100 E. College Ave. in Porterville. Open from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

May 4, at the Neighborhood Church located at 5505 W. Riggin Ave. in Visalia. Open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

May 4, at the St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church located at 14395 Ave 384 in Yettem. Open from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

May 5, at the Sequoia Union Elementary located at 23958 Ave 324 in Lemon Cove. Open from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

May 5, at the Linnell Camp Housing located at 1436 N. Mariposa Ave. in Visalia. Open from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

May 6, at the Tipton SPDES Hall located at 250 S. Evans Rd. in Tipton. Open from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

May 7, at the College of the Sequoias located at 915 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

May 8, at the Ivanhoe Memorial Building located at 33209 Hawthorone Rd. in Ivanhoe. Open from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

May 10, at the Porterville College located at 100 E. College Ave. in Porterville. Open from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

May 14, at the College of the Sequoias located at 915 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

May 17, at the Porterville College located at 100 E. College Ave. in Porterville. Open from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

May 24, at the Porterville College located at 100 E. College Ave. in Porterville. Open from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

May 21, at the College of the Sequoias located at 915 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Open from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.