Tulare County Public Health holds pop-up community vaccination clinics throughout Tulare County

Tulare County Public Health is organizing and sponsoring a variety of community-based vaccination clinics in rural and underserved communities of Tulare County. Anyone age 16 and older is eligible to get vaccinated at these community vaccination clinics, no appointment necessary. The COVID-19 vaccine is FREE and available to everyone, regardless of immigration status.

“We are focused on making the COVID vaccine available in our rural communities, and I urge our residents to get vaccinated so that we can maintain our path to reopening while preventing transmission of infections to vulnerable family members and friends,” stated Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Health Officer. “This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end.”

The Tulare County COVID-19 Call Center is also available to assist those without internet access and non-English–speaking residents in obtaining a vaccination; just call (559) 685-2260.

Tulare County Public Health COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics:

April 25-26, at the Strathmore Memorial Building located at 2314 Ave. 196 in Strathmore. Open from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

April 26, at the Porterville College located at 100 E. College Ave. in Porterville. Open from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

April 26, at the Alpaugh Memorial Building located at 5516 Tule Road in Alpaugh. Open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

April 27-29, at the Orosi Memorial Building located at 41645 Road 128 in Orosi. Open from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

April 27, at the Allensworth Elementary located at 3320 Young Road in Allensworth. Open from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

April 27, at the Lindsay Wellness Center located at 860 N. Sequoia in Lindsay. Open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

April 28, at the London Hodges Community Center located at 5750 Ave 378 in Dinuba. Open from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

April 29-30, at the Porterville College located at 100 E. College Ave. in Porterville. Open from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

April 29, at the Pixley Park located at 850 N. Park Dr. in Pixley. Open from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

April 29, at the Poplar Ball Park located at 14656 Road 192 in Poplar. Open from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

April 30, at the College of the Sequoias located at 915 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

April 30, at the Poplar Community Center located at 14656 Road 192 in Poplar. Open from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.

May 1, at the Delft Colony Church of God located at 5636 Lawrence Ave. in Dinuba. Open from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pfizer vaccine.

May 1, at the Traver Elementary School located at 36736 Canal Dr. in Traver. Open from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.