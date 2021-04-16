Young Eagles flight rally scheduled for May 1, 2021

Area young people ages 8-17 will have a chance to take to the skies on Saturday, May 1, 2021, as Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1292 hosts a Young Eagles Flight Rally at Woodlake Airport.

The rally is part of the EAA Young Eagles Program, created to introduce aviation to young people. Since the program was launched in 1992, Volunteer EAA pilots have flown more than 2 million young people who reside in more than 90 countries.

“Free airplane rides are just part of the Flight Rally,” said Chris Crumly, Young Eagles Coordinator for the event. “We hope to build one-to-one relationships between pilots and young people, giving a new generation a chance to learn more about the possibilities that exist in the world of aviation.”

Pilots at the event will introduce participants to their airplanes, allowing young people to discover how airplanes work, and how pilots ensure safety is the prime concern before every flight.

Following the flight, each young person, will receive a certificate making them an official Young Eagle. Their name will then be entered into the “World’s Largest Logbook,” which is on permanent display at the EAA Air Adventure Museum in Oshkosh, WI. The Logbook is also accessible on the Internet at www.youngeagles.org.

In addition to the Certificate the new Young Eagle will be given a Logbook with an access code for a complete free online Flight Training course offered by Sporty’s.

Along with flight rallies, EAA members also fly Young Eagles on an individual basis. Each pilot volunteers their time and aircraft so the flights can be provided free of charge for interested young people.

Those attending the flight rally on May 1st are asked come to the EAA clubhouse next to the restaurant at the Woodlake Airport starting at 8:00 am to register for their flight. Flights will begin shortly after 8:00 am, with registration closing at 1:30 pm. Covid precautions will be observed, with all participants needing to wear faces masks and follow proper social distancing guidelines.

Additional information about EAA and the EAA Young Eagles program is available on the Internet. Access to EAA’s Home Page is available at www.eaa.org. The Young Eagles web page is www.youngeagles.org.