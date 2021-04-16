Westlands Water District opens 2021 scholarship application period

Westlands Water District Westside Scholarship application period has begun. This year, Westlands Water District Board expanded its scholarship program to include additional westside high schools and will award 10 scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Through this program, the District has been proud to recognize and reward exceptional academic achievement and leadership for 15 years.

“Westlands’ expanded scholarship program is a small gesture of appreciation for the people who live on the westside of the San Joaquin Valley and play a pivotal role in feeding our nation,” commented Tom Birmingham, Westlands’ general manager. “With the compounding challenges presented by the COVID pandemic and this year’s drought conditions, Westlands hopes the scholarships will help ease some of the financial burden of higher education for the recipients and that each recipient continues to contribute to their community and the region.”

College-bound high school seniors from the following westside high schools are eligible to apply for the District’s scholarship: Avenal, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Hanford Joint Union High Schools, Lemoore, Mendota, Riverdale and Tranquillity. Each scholarship recipient will receive $1,000 to be used for college expenses. Applicants will be judged on their academic performance, school activities, and community leadership.

Applications and all supporting documents must be received by the District by 5:00 pm on May 21, 2021 and may be submitted by email to [email protected] with the subject line “Scholarship Application 2021” or by mail to Westlands Public Affairs, P.O. Box 6056, Fresno, CA 93703.