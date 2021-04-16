Encore Theatre Company prepares for grand return to the community

Encore Theatre Company is ready to open the stage for performers after a year of being dark. This time, the stage is set outdoors for the first annual Thespian Street Faire, May 22 -23 at Encore’s parking lot from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Tickets are $10 per person and $5 for high school students and younger. This two day event featuring local artists, such as singers, dance teams, actors, magicians, and more for the whole family. Food vendors will be on hand as well as a photo booth, vendors, Encore Theatre merchandise, and more. All proceeds will go to benefit the theatre in its reopening efforts.

Event Chair, Petra Carter and her committee have been working hard on the event. “One of the things I’ve missed most about live theatre is working alongside others to create something beautiful that brings joy to all involved. Our goal with the Thespian Street Faire is to offer a platform that highlights a variety of local talent, as well as invites the community to take part in an interactive and unique experience at Encore Theatre.”

Encore has been a staple in the community for over 40 years. “Encore is proud to have provided live theatre to our community and our youth the last 45 years! As we work very hard to open our doors soon, we appreciate your continued support to keep us going! Encore has been a strong addition to Tulare and we are proud of all involved!”, says Susan Burley.

With Tulare County moving forward into the Orange Tier, and businesses, specifically entertainment venues, opening more, the theatre sees an opportunity to reconnect with the community after being closed for so long.

“We are thrilled that this event is moving forward.” says Tammy Lampe, Encore Theatre Company Board President. “After being closed for over a year, it is time to turn on the marquee and go on with the show! Petra and the committee have been working hard to provide a safe space for the artists and guests to enjoy this marvelous two day event.”

All guests will be asked to wear a mask and maintain social distance guidelines. If you would like to perform at the event, please contact Susan Burley at 559-289-2994.

For more information, please go to EncoreTulare.org, or follow the theatre on Facebook and Instagram.