Big Tulare Swap-O-Rama comes to the International Agri-Center

Cars, parts, motorcycles, and more will be for sale at The Big Tulare Swap-O-Rama at the International Agri-Center® on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The auto-focused swap meet will be held on the International Agri-Center® show grounds in Tulare with gates opening at 7:30 a.m. to the public. Tickets are $10 per person and children 12 and under are free; tickets are sold at the gate.

The new event, produced by the International Agri-Center®, fills a gap left by similar car swap meets cancelled due to COVID-19.

“From just an idea a few months back, Swap-O-Rama has really turned into a swap meet we plan on producing twice a year,” said Jim Holguin, car enthusiast and Sponsorship Manager at the International Agri-Center®. “Cancellation of major swap meets in the state gave us an opportunity to put this swap meet together in a short time. We tried to think of everything from the vendor side to the attendee to make it a success for everyone. The local car community has been very supportive and several vendors from out of state too. We are looking forward to seeing everyone May 1st in Tulare!”

Attendees can enjoy outdoor shopping, food, and vintage cars and motorcycles. Vendors will be selling tires, parts, cars, custom creations, vintage signs, gas pumps, and more. The event is the perfect place to find parts for vintage or classic cars and motorcycles or buy a classic car in the Borderline Classics Car Corral.

The Swap-O-Rama is set to host 600 spaces on 480,000 square feet of show space. The event will take place on the west side of the International Agri-Center® grounds, immediately behind the Heritage Complex. The Borderline Classics Car Corral will be on the cement parking lot to the south of the Heritage Complex building. Parking is free and available by entering Gate D from Laspina Street.

The Swap-O-Rama will be following common sense COVID-19 safety guidelines which include mask wearing and social distancing. If attendees are not feeling well the day of the show, they are encouraged to stay home.

For more information, please visit https://events.internationalagricenter.com/public-events/the-big-tulare-swap-o-rama/