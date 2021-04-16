Arts Visalia to feature paintings from out-of-state artists in May

In May, Arts Visalia showcases the works of two out–of–state artists: Andrew Leventis from North Carolina and Kirk Maynard from New Jersey. The alluring hyper–realistic paintings of Andrew Leventis examine the correlation between our food supply and our sense of well–being. Kirk Maynard’s oil pastel self–portraits are compelling introspections on how black bodies are perceived in America and Maynard’s personal experiences as a black man.The exhibition will be on display from May 5th through May 28th, 2021.

Arts Visalia is open Wed. through Sat. from Noon–5:30. We have a limited capacity and recommend that you schedule an appointment by calling 559–739–0905 or email artsvisalia@sbcglobal.net. If you are unable to come to the gallery in person we have created Virtual Gallery Tours that are available at www.artsvisalia.org/virtual–tours.

Coming in June, Arts Visalia will be hosting a photography exhibition featuring the works of James Bonafé, Robert Farrel, and William Gerlach. Each photographer uses his own unique style to capture his perspective of the world around him. These stirring photos are not to be missed.

Live orchids are back for The 20th Annual Orchid Sale, Arts Visalia’s biggest fundraiser! Starting May 1st through May 8th select from Phalaenopsis orchids while supplies last. We invite you to join in supporting Arts Visalia with your purchase of a $25.00 orchid.

Arts Visalia is celebrating 25 years as the area’s premiere center for the visual arts.With the support of many throughout the years, we have fervently carried on the founders’ vision to create a permanent place to view the visual arts and provide art education in Visalia. We thank all of our supporters over the years. To support Arts Visalia and help carry on the vision visit www.artsvisalia.org/support–us.

For questions or to schedule a visit, please call us at 559–739–0905 or email [email protected]. You can also visit our website atwww.artsvisalia.orgfor more information, and updates.