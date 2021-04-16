Arballo campaign raises $272,000 in eight weeks

Phil Arballo’s campaign to unseat Devin Nunes reported raising $272,000 over the past eight weeks. Arballo’s fundraising efforts were powered by over 13,000 individual donations at an average contribution of $20.00. Arballo, a product of the Central Valley finished within single digits of defeating Nunes in 2020. As the California Independent Redistricting Commission finalizes new district lines in the months ahead, Arballo is laying the early groundwork to take on Nunes in 2022.

Commenting on the early support to his campaign, Arballo said:

“I’m humbled by the outpour of support from individuals that want to see a real change in leadership in the Central Valley. Unlike Devin Nunes, who is bankrolled by Big Pharma and corporate special interests, I have rejected all Corporate PAC money for my campaign. The people of the Central Valley deserve a representative that’s accountable to them.”

Arballo added:

“Devin Nunes is a traitor to our country. After siding with a mob of angry rioters attacking our Capitol, he decided to vote against needed Covid relief for Central Valley families and small businesses. It’s clear that Devin Nunes’ only loyalties are to himself and his reckless behavior is a danger to our democracy.”