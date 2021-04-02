Young Authors’ Faire features dozens of student-authored stories, now online

The COVID-19 pandemic has not dulled the creativity of Tulare County’s young authors. Today, the annual Young Authors’ Faire opens online with 38 books written and illustrated by 50 Tulare County students. Velocirlocks and the Three T-Rexes: A Jurassic Tale by Joseph W. of Manuel F. Hernandez Elementary School in Visalia reimagines Goldilocks and the Three Bears with salad-eating dinosaurs who mix Portuguese phrases into their conversations.

“All of the books are wonderfully imaginative,” said Tim Hire, Tulare County Superintendent of Schools. “Students tell stories of action, adventure, friends, and family through characters that include ordinary humans, animals, mythical creatures, and superheroes. I invite educators and community members to take a few minutes to visit the online Young Authors’ Faire and leave positive comments about these remarkable works.”

The annual Young Authors’ Faire offers budding writers in grades K-8 an opportunity to showcase their work at the county level and be recognized in a variety of genres. Typically, exemplary submissions from county schools are displayed at the administration building for visitors to read and provide comments. This year, the event is being held online during April at tcoe.org/YoungAuthorsFaire. The public is invited to visit and leave their appreciation of the stories in the comments section of each school.