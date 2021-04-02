Tulare County Libraries celebrate National Library Week, Library Outreach Day

Tulare County Library says “Welcome to Your Library” this National Library week from April 4-10, 2021, encouraging all library users to celebrate library services, especially those that extend beyond the four walls of its buildings.

Whether online or via Pick Up, Tulare County’s libraries adapted to the challenges of the pandemic by expanding digital resources and finding creative ways to engage the community.

In addition to National Library Week, this April, all Tulare County Libraries offer different celebrations with themed virtual programs. For National Library Week, the libraries are giving out booklets to encourage kids and teens to write their own stories.

The Tulare County Library is encouraging social media participation to be a part of its #EncourageAYoungWriter campaign.

Library Branches will also provide Take & Make crafts, virtual storytimes, Zoom Lego Club and more!

The Wednesday of National Library week is also known as National Library Outreach Day, formerly National Bookmobile Day.

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 the Tulare County Library will celebrate with the Pop Up Tulare County Library and Literacy vehicle outside Traver School from 1pm-5pm.

On that day, the library will also be introducing the new Traver Book Machine — join for free books and prizes for anyone in the community who’d like to snap a selfie with the Pop Up and post it with the tag #PopUpTulareCounty.

Go to www.tularecountylibrary.org to learn more about the library’s many programs and services.