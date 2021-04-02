Help guide fair housing, homeless outreach, and more in Visalia

The City of Visalia receives federal funds annually to invest in improving our community. Public feedback is an important part of this process and we’re seeking comments on the Proposed Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)/HOME 2021 Action Plan and 2020 Action Plan Amendment estimated funding and activities. The public comment period is from March 19, 2021 through April 19, 2021.

“For Program Year 2021, CDBG funds are estimated at $1.2 million in annual allocation, $50,000 in program income, and $1.4 million in prior year funds. HOME funds are estimated at $507,520 in annual allocation, $200,000 in program income, and $2.3 million in prior year funds.” shares Margie Perez, Housing Specialist. “The City will fund activities that further the objectives and priorities identified in the 5-year Strategic Plan that benefit low-moderate income persons and areas, with the outcome of improving availability, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability.”

2021 CDBG activities include fair housing, homeless street outreach, case management, homeless prevention, code enforcement services, senior/disabled mobile home accessibility repair program, emergency home repair program, ADA improvements, and development of low-barrier Navigation Center.

2021 HOME program planned priorities include multifamily new construction, rehab of existing structure to provide permanent supportive affordable housing, and tenant-based rental assistance.

The 2020 Action Plan Amendment consists of an additional $25,000 of program income and $485,486 of prior year funds; decreasing CDBG admin by $132,990; increasing code enforcement by $45,000; and transferring unexpended 2020 CDBG/HOME funds toward 2021 CDBG/HOME activities indicated above.

th.” “We’re asking the public to review the draft of our 2021 Annual Action Plan and 2020 Action Plan Amendment and provide their comments to [email protected] ,” adds Perez. “If they prefer, they can join us at an upcoming presentation or when it is reviewed by the City Council on Monday, April 5.”

The DRAFT 2021 Annual Action Plan and 2020 Action Plan Amendment are available for review here. Presentations on the DRAFT 2021 Annual Action Plan and 2020 Action Plan Amendment will be given at the following public meetings:

April 5 th at 5:30 p.m. City Council meeting (In-Person)

at 5:30 p.m. City Council meeting (In-Person) April 7 th at 5:30 p.m. Citizens Advisory Committee meeting (Virtual)

at 5:30 p.m. Citizens Advisory Committee meeting (Virtual) April 12th at 5 p.m. Disability Advocacy Committee meeting (Virtual)

The final meeting on the Action Plan will be the Public Hearing to formally adopt the 2021 Action Plan and 2020 Amendment on Monday, April 19, 2021 during the regularly scheduled Visalia City Council Regular Session.

For additional information on the public meetings, to provide comments or for questions, contact Margie Perez, Housing Specialist at (559) 713-4460 or [email protected]