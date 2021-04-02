Gun control: “There is no reason for hunters or target shooters to use automatic weapons and high capacity ammo clips”

Gun Control in California and America is a topic that there are differing views held by adults. There are arguments on both sides that are unreasonable.
Extreme Gun control advocates state that use of all guns by civilians is unnecessary and dangerous. They state that prohibiting gun ownership would end School gun violence and other mass shootings.
Those opposing gun control, cite different reasons to support their view. Some say the 2nd Amendment guarantees all should have the right to obtain and possess guns. That amendment states that Americans have the right to bear arms for protection. Gun users state that gun use is appropriate for recreation and self-defense. That would entail target shooting, game hunting and self-protection against those who would harm you.
School shootings and other mass shootings typically are carried out with the infamous AR-15 weapon. This is also referred to as assault rifles. They are automatic rapid firing long barrel weapons. The famous variant is the M-16 combat rifle used by military since the Vietnam War.
What I believe should happen with all the variants of the “assault rifle”, is that they should be illegal for civilian possession and use. There are other options for hunting and target shooting. I don’t think they are necessary for hunting ducks or deer. The other sensible controls should be making high capacity ammo clips illegal to manufacture or possess. There is no reason for hunters or target shooters to use automatic weapons and high capacity ammo clips. There is no sport in hunting animals with an automatic weapon. Some gun control oppositionists may argue that outlawing these things would be ineffective as there are already thousands of assault rifles and high capacity ammo clips already out there and it would take years to purge those items. I say that may be right, but why not act now to possibly protect our grandchildren and their children. Control of Assault Rifles needs to start somewhere and at some point. It should be now.
Curtis Christensen
Visalia
First automatic weapons are not allowed to be sold to the public. When you pull the trigger on an automatic weapon it will fire until you run out of ammo or release the trigger. AR-15 are simi automatic.you have to pull the trigger each time. You don’t understand how this weapon is used, by many hunters, farmers, and ranchers. Also most target shooting ranges don not allow rapid fire. I would also like to point out that AR-15 are either simi automatic or bolt action. Feel free to voice your opinion. I welcome it. However get your facts straight.
The Second Amendment does not say anything about hunting or sporting uses of firearms, nor does it require anyone who legally owns firearms, no matter what they are or how many they may own, to justify their ownership. The Second Amendment protects all of the other Amendments in the Bill of Rights.
The 2nd Amendment is neither about hunting or target shooting, and as such whether or not a gun is good for those two functions is irrelevant as to your right to own one. I’m not sure why so many gun grabbers push this narrative of “don’t need it to hunt”, but it is likely due to their complete ignorance on the subject of firearms. But in what is perhaps the most hilarious of ironies, is that the AR-15 is a fantastic choice for both hunters and target shooters. With the push of two pins one can swap the upper receiver in one caliber to another in a completely different caliber. You can go from plinking cans with a 22lr upper, to deer hunting with a 6.8 SPC or 350 Legend upper in a matter of seconds. There are at present at least 10 different calibers that can be chambered in an AR (which by the way doesn’t stand for Assualt Rifle). A hunter can now own 1 rifle (lower receiver) and many different caliber upper receivers, rather than owning many different guns for different purposes. The AR-15 is accurate, reliable, and easily adjusted for all sizes of shooters. With a simple push of a button the stock can be shortened/lengthened to fit an adult or child, and all sizes inbetween. Why then is the AR-15 deemed useless for hunting… simply put… because there are people that don’t want you owning one for any reason, and they think they know more about firearms than those that actually use them.
As somebody has previously said, the AR-15 is a semi automatic weapon. One trigger pull, one shot fired. Automatic weapons are not sold to the public unless you get an NFA tax stamp from the ATF (Which is almost impossible).
Secondly, you state that most mass shootings are carried out with an AR-15. Would you care to cite where you got that information? Because its wrong.
Thirdly, you need to define high capacity “clip” ( I assume you mean magazine). Most magazines on the AR platform hold 30 rounds, there are handgun magazines that hold more than that.
Lastly, you pass off your opinion as something that should be taken into consideration when it comes to gun legislation. Just because you THINK an AR-15 isnt neccessary for hunting doesnt validate anything you said. Have you ever been hunting, much less held any type of firearm?
This is the problem with most gun control advocates; They have no idea what they are talking about. You just think the AR is a scary looking military gun therefore it has to be more dangerous than others. Im sure you also assume the ‘AR’ in AR-15 stands for ‘assault rifle’ right?
Actually take time to learn about the issue before spreading wrong information. Not only does it invalidate everything you said, it hurts your cause when you can so easily be called out.
What is a high capacity ammo “clip”? Clearly, the author has no idea what he is talking about.
Re: “There are other options for hunting and target shooting
The Second Amendment is not about “hunting and target shooting”. Its purpose is clearly stated in the preamble to the Bill of Rights where it says “The convention of a number of states having at the time of their adopting of the Constitution, expressed a desire, in order to prevent misconstruction or abuse, of its powers that further declaratory and restrictive clauses should be added”. Note that when the Second Amendment was written, every weapon was a weapon of war, there were no restrictions on the private ownership of weapons by law abiding, private citizens and the militia was equally matched with the Continental Army. After all, if they weren’t equally matched, it would be pretty hard to deter or prevent a “misconstruction or abuse, of the government’s powers” – so in reality, the citizen militia of today should have the same firearms as the current US military. Unfortunately we are no longer equally matched because we have let our gun rights be eroded by buying into this notion if we just compromise to accommodate the people who – for whatever reason – don’t like guns they will quit trying to take away our gun rights. The problem is history has shown that no matter how much we compromise, it’s never enough so we need to stop compromising.
Re: The other sensible controls should be making high capacity ammo clips illegal to manufacture or possess”
In 1934, 1938, 1968, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1996, 2000, 2007 and 2018 I suspect similar arguments were made for “sensible controls” when more restrictive federal gun laws were passed. Since all of the regulations derived from these laws are apparently not enough, maybe you can understand the reluctance of gun owners to entertain the idea of sitting quietly and accepting a new barrage. The problem is the real agenda of the people who are leading the charge for more gun control is to ban all guns except for the government and governments (unlike individuals) hold the world record for killing people that don’t agree with them. The reality is implementing expanded background checks or banning semi-automatic rifles (like the AR) or standard capacity magazines has nothing to do with keeping the people safe – it’s about using a horrific crimes like mass shootings to whip lawmakers into an emotional frenzy to goad them into quickly advancing the agenda of gun control irrespective of any facts in more incremental “progressive” steps in order to set a new baseline and move the goal posts to the point where an unscrupulous government would have the option to do what ever they please.
Re: “School shootings and other mass shootings typically are carried out with the infamous AR-15 weapon”
You can’t blame today’s problem of mass murders on so called “assault weapons”. The first semi-automatic handgun was invented in the late 1800’s and the most popular version went into production in 1911. It is also noted the so-called evil “assault rifles” with standard capacity 30 round magazines are not new technology. The original version was invented by the Germans near the end of WWII and the current versions were invented in the late 1940’s and have always been available to the public (note the “47” in AK-47 stands for 1947, the year the firearm went into production). As a matter of fact fully automatic versions (i.e. machine guns), which are true military grade rifles, were readily available to the general public until 1986 and background checks on firearm transfers weren’t required until 1994 – yet nobody talks about mass shootings with any version (semi-automatic or automatic) of these guns during the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s so it’s a relatively new phenomenon and logic would indicate it’s being caused by something else.
Note also that the worst mass killing in a US school occurred on May 18, 1927 in the Bath schoolhouse in Michigan where the killer used dynamite. And rather than immediately rush in an emotional tizzy to pass new laws to restrict the sale of dynamite, cooler heads prevailed and it took 43 years until October 15, 1970 when the law was changed. Up until that date anyone over 21 could walk into a hardware store or farm coop and buy dynamite and blasting caps
Re: ” They state that prohibiting gun ownership would end School gun violence and other mass shootings”
Even if all the guns could be banned, there are plenty of other methods available to murder a lot of people thanks to the internet – i.e things like pipe bombs (San Bernardino), pressure cooker bombs (Boston), propane tank bombs (Columbine High School), truck bombs (Oklahoma City), exotic battery bombs (Austin, TX), Molotov cocktails (Arapahoe High School), gasoline cans and a match (Happy Land fire on 3/25/90), heavy truck crashing in to a crowd of people (Nice, France), home made flame throwers made from plumbing parts and gasoline (nowhere – yet) and any pressure vessel filled with shrapnel and gun powder manufactured the same way it has been since the 6th century that will momentarily confine an explosive pressure wave. And when any of those things are used and there are no civilian firearms to deter the government from limiting our Bill of Rights, it’s likely no one will know about them because at that point in order to silence any criticism for actions they can’t control and to maintain civilian support and power, the government has no reason to allow them to be reported. In other words, banning “assault weapons” and standard capacity magazines just starts us down the road of incessant, progressive bans on other firearms with the end result being that only criminals and the government will have guns
Another problem you have is that in 2010 (for example) there were 725000 violent criminal types in state prisons and 15000 in federal prisons. This works out to a total of 740000 or about 0.238% of the US population which means that about 1 out of every 420 people in the US that have been caught have no qualms about ignoring whatever laws you pass and killing or injuring someone and the gun is often their weapon of choice. So the bottom line is (1) The human race produces a few bad individuals prone to violence who just refuse to play by whatever rules you promulgate and until you find some way to identify these individuals and the courage to permanently eliminate them from society, innocent people are going to be killed (2) Because of these bad individuals, bad things happen every day to people who through no fault of their own were in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Obviously the writer should learn about the subject matter before making public opinion statements. First there are no “high capacity clips”. There are however “standard capacity magazines”. Secondly, the AR15 (AR meaning “Armalite Rifle”) is not an automatic rifle and not fielded by any military on planet earth which of course would be suicidal. Thirdly the Second Amendment exists not for hunting or because “The deer are coming! “It would be oddly refreshing and interesting to actually read opinion written by those who actually know what they are talking about when it comes to The Second Amendment.
I mean, c’mon, some of the statements in this letter are so ignorant, so patently false, so laughable, that it is beneath me to even respond… but I will on one point.
“School shootings and other mass shootings typically are carried out with the infamous AR-15 weapon. This is also referred to as assault rifles. They are automatic rapid firing long barrel weapons. The famous variant is the M-16 combat rifle used by military since the Vietnam War.”
“AR” is the general term used to describe a style of rifle, not a particular rifle.
“AR” stands for Armalite Rifle, not assault or automatic rifle.
Finally, the most egregious statement is that an AR is an “automatic rapid firing” weapon. How do you even respond to such ignorance and obvious lack of educating oneself on even the basic facts of the weapon of which you are attempting to speak about.
As a police officer turned college professor, I love nothing more than a good discussion; however, this letter demonstrates sheer ignorance, though, and is unworthy of a discussion.
“They are automatic rapid firing long barrel weapons.”
No, they are not. They are SEMIautomtaic weapons, suitable for self-defense, target shooting and hunting, and of the kind the Supreme Court has held are protected – in common use, have a reasonable relationship to the preservation or efficiency of a militia.
“There is no reason for hunters or target shooters to use automatic weapons and high capacity ammo clips.”
According to you. Fortunately, my right to keep and bear them supersedes your opinion, and what you call “high capacity ammo clips” are actually standard capacity MAGAZINES (not ‘clips’).
The author needs to understand that unalienable rights of the people are not subject to his (or anyone else’s) approval; That is what makes them “unalienable.”
Curtis you need to get a grip.
You need to get an education too.
What an uninformed, uneducated, opinion you have.
The AR15 is ******NOT****** an automatic weapon.
It is a semi-automatic weapon that only fires a single shot, when the trigger is pulled one time.
Get your FACTS correct.
I was going to trash your article, but they already did. You clearly have the internet, a touch of research would have gone a long way.
You guys are right. I didn’t research the history or flexibility of the AR-15 gun as well as you. I am not a gun collector or educated on the latest technical capabilities of this gun. I have probably used guns in my life more than most of you. I am not for taking all guns away or for opposing the second amendment. That’s not what this is about. For recreational gun use, I still maintain a 22 bolt action would be more sporting and fun than squeezing off a few rounds from an automatic rifle and knowing that one of those rounds will hit the target. I’m not for banning guns, just want to protect my grandchildren and their children.
Learning how to use and handle firearms safely, and maintain them in good condition, along with making sure your children and grand children learn the same, will go further than anything else in protecting them.
Re: “just want to protect my grandchildren and their children”
Then you could start by getting the government to enforce the laws already on the books and insist empathetic judges and DAs quit allowing people who use or possess a gun illegally to plea bargain away the illegal firearms offense. The feds are one of the worst offenders when it comes to enforcing laws. Straw purchases and lying on the 4473 form you have to fill out for a background check to purchase a firearm is a felony punishable by 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine – yet in 2010 76142 people failed the background check, 4732 were deemed worthy of prosecution and only 62 were referred for prosecution. Another thing you could do since most of the gun homicides are caused by gangs or repeat offenders is to advocate for a law that would impose a mandatory death sentence on any recidivist with a violent criminal history that uses a firearm to commit a crime regardless of childhood upbringing, economic impoverishment, mental health, age, IQ, ethnicity, $ex or gender identity.
I think I would prefer 3 round burst over full auto. Full auto is basically Spray and pray you hit the enemy.