Gun control: “There is no reason for hunters or target shooters to use automatic weapons and high capacity ammo clips”

Gun Control in California and America is a topic that there are differing views held by adults. There are arguments on both sides that are unreasonable.

Extreme Gun control advocates state that use of all guns by civilians is unnecessary and dangerous. They state that prohibiting gun ownership would end School gun violence and other mass shootings.

Those opposing gun control, cite different reasons to support their view. Some say the 2nd Amendment guarantees all should have the right to obtain and possess guns. That amendment states that Americans have the right to bear arms for protection. Gun users state that gun use is appropriate for recreation and self-defense. That would entail target shooting, game hunting and self-protection against those who would harm you.

School shootings and other mass shootings typically are carried out with the infamous AR-15 weapon. This is also referred to as assault rifles. They are automatic rapid firing long barrel weapons. The famous variant is the M-16 combat rifle used by military since the Vietnam War.

What I believe should happen with all the variants of the “assault rifle”, is that they should be illegal for civilian possession and use. There are other options for hunting and target shooting. I don’t think they are necessary for hunting ducks or deer. The other sensible controls should be making high capacity ammo clips illegal to manufacture or possess. There is no reason for hunters or target shooters to use automatic weapons and high capacity ammo clips. There is no sport in hunting animals with an automatic weapon. Some gun control oppositionists may argue that outlawing these things would be ineffective as there are already thousands of assault rifles and high capacity ammo clips already out there and it would take years to purge those items. I say that may be right, but why not act now to possibly protect our grandchildren and their children. Control of Assault Rifles needs to start somewhere and at some point. It should be now.

Curtis Christensen

Visalia