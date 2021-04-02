Fresno Yosemite International Airport prepared for spring, summer travel with more flights, health measures

Airlines serving Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) are geared up for spring and summer travel with new and returning flights. For those who will be flying, FATs “Ready to Move You Forward” campaign highlights enhanced health and safety measures for a healthy and comfortable travel experience from curb-to-curb.

At commercial airports nationwide the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) continues to experience an uptick in screened passengers, with the expectation of increased travel now and into the summer months. A renewed interest in leisure markets means that more travelers are choosing scenic outdoor getaways such as beach, mountain, and national park destinations.

“The airlines are seeing a positive trend with pent-up demand for travel now and in the coming months,” said Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle. “At FAT, this trend reflects a combination of Southwest Airlines launching brand-new service in April, our airline partners resuming markets and adding seat capacity with more flights and destinations, all of which expands options for Central Valley travelers and an air gateway for visitors to explore our surrounding region and national parks.”

New and Returning Flights

Offering nonstop service and beyond with connectivity to extensive airline networks.

Southwest Airlines inaugural service on April 25, 2021 with three daily flights Fresno-Las Vegas, once-daily Fresno-Denver.

United Airlines returning once-daily service Fresno-Chicago on May 6, 2021.

Delta new Saturday service Fresno-Seattle starting May 29, 2021.

American Airlines new once-daily summer service Fresno-Chicago starting June 3, 2021.

Alaska Airlines new twice-daily flights Fresno-Los Angeles.

Delta new once-daily flight Fresno-Los Angeles.

Volaris new twice-weekly flights Fresno-Mexico City, Mexico.

Ready to Move You Forward – Health and Safety Measures at FAT

Enhanced cleaning practices continue using high-grade disinfectants to clean and sanitize the airport frequently throughout the day with special attention given to high touch areas such as countertops, seating, armrests, and other high exposure areas. Foggers used in restroom stalls and flooring.

Designated Entrance and Exit doors in optimum locations to limit cross traffic in and out of the airport.

Installation of over 100 plexiglass shields at all counters including airline and rental car counters, aircraft boarding podiums, cashier counters and parking exit booths.

Placement of bilingual intuitive social distancing floor decals and signage in common areas such TSA, ticketing and passenger loading bridges.

Increased hand sanitizer stations throughout the airport.

Facilitated physical separation for one-way flow of foot traffic throughout the airport.

Required federal mask regulation for the proper wearing of facial coverings while at the airport.

Courtesy masks are available at the airline ticket counters or by checking with airport personnel. Hudson News and Gift offers a variety of masks and other healthy travel items for purchase.

Visit FAT’s “Ready to Move You Forward” travel-friendly resource site to learn more about continued airport and airline safety measures.

Since travel requirements vary by city, state, and country, it is important for travelers to remain in contact with their airline for guidance specific to their destination.