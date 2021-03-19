Valadao statement on passage of American Dream and Promise, Farm Workforce Modernization Acts

Today, Congressman David G. Valadao released the following statement on the final passage of the American Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, both of which he voted in favor of:

“I am proud to protect our Dreamers. My Congressional District is home to more than 7,000 DACA recipients. These young people go to work, attend school, pay taxes, and are actively involved in our communities. We must ensure that people who were brought here as children through no fault their own, and call the United States home, are welcome here.

“As the son of immigrants and lifelong dairy farmer, I know firsthand how desperately our agriculture workforce needs meaningful reform. Many industries in the Central Valley rely heavily on immigrant labor. Our farm workers are absolutely critical to our collective mission of reliably feeding America, yet many live in fear due to an inability to gain legal status through our broken immigration system. Ensuring that our essential farm workers already in the states receive legal status, while also simplifying and streamlining the process for future flow of workers, is just common sense, and I am proud to be an original cosponsor on this very important legislation.”